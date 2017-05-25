Naftogaz to reduce gas imports by 15-20% in June

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in June 2017 plans to reduce natural gas imports from Europe by 5 million - 6 million cubic meters (mcm) per day from May, to about 24 mcm - 25 mcm, Chief Commercial Officer Yuriy Vitrenko has told reporters.

"Imports will be slightly reduced - by about 5-6 mcm," he said.

In his words, gas in June will be bought mainly at the expense of the company's funds, and small part will be paid with the use of a loan provided by international banks against the World Bank's guarantee.

As was reported, Naftogaz in May 2017 boosted gas imports from Slovakia to 30-31 mcm compared to 10 mcm in April.

Ukraine in January-April 2017 increased natural gas imports by 64.7%, or 1.871 billion cubic meters (bcm), year-over-year, to 4.763 bcm.

Ukraine saw a 32.7% decrease in gas imports in 2016 from 2015, to 11.078 bcm.

Naftogaz incorporates the country's largest natural gas and crude oil producers. It is a monopolist in gas transportation by pipe, transit supplies and underground storage.