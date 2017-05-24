Economy

14:41 24.05.2017

PrivatBank to challenge court ruling on illegitimacy of bail-in procedure

PrivatBank is going to appeal a ruling by Kyiv's district administrative court, which found it illegal to forcibly swap PrivatBank's certain obligations for shares of an additional issue by the bank, the so-called bail-in procedure.

"The decision of the court of first instance will be appealed by us, and we will prove our position," PrivatBank CEO Oleksandr Shlapak told journalists in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to him, the claims brought against the bank are about UAH 1 billion in liabilities to the Surkis family and about UAH 360 million in liabilities to the former shareholders of the bank.

At the same time, Shlapak recalled that the bail-in operation had been handled by the Individual Deposits Guarantee Fund under the leadership of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

"We had previously agreed that further litigation over this operation would be handled and supervised by the NBU," Shlapak added.

IMPORTANT

Cabinet okays UAH 229 bln bond issue swap

Rada passes bill in support of foreign investment in Ukraine

PrivatBank offers analysis of ProZorro e-procurement bidders' reliability

Agrarian Policy Minister of Ukraine Kutoviy resigns

Rada approves Ukrainian language TV quotas

LATEST

Rotterdam+ coal scheme dangerous, Rada must pass coal import bill - Lutsenko

China vets Ukrainian frozen beef exports

Ukrzaliznytsia announces launch of Lviv-Krakow train from August 1

Consumer sentiment in Ukraine slightly deteriorates in April

Ukraine, Philippines negotiating expansion of military and technical cooperation

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
продажа ремней на price.ua
ADVERTISING