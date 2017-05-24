Economy

11:56 24.05.2017

PrivatBank offers analysis of ProZorro e-procurement bidders' reliability

State-run PrivatBank, Ukraine's No. 1 bank, on Wednesday launched a value-added service that analyzes information about bidders of the ProZorro state e-procurement system, which informs a procurement initiator about their reliability, the bank's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Every of such companies will have its light indicator: the green light means that the company is reliable and its reputation is good; the red one means that the company has problems with the tax authorities or its supplier image is bad," PrivatBank CEO Oleksandr Shlapak shared details about the technology on the eve of the 13th World Bank PRIMO Forum in Kyiv.

Shlapak says that the advantage of his bank and its PrivatMarket platform integrated with ProZorro is the largest data base about bidders in Ukraine. Over 60% of legal entities have bank accounts with PrivatBank, he added.

"The best way of fighting corruption in state procurements is advanced online technology, which almost fully excludes a human factor," he said.

Some 98,000 authorized suppliers have been registered with PrivatMarket, the bank's press service said. The platform automatically analyzes all new procurements by suppliers' average prices and informs about detected fraud operations.

PrivatMarket, which is one of about 80 marketplaces registered with ProZorro, daily handles about 1,000 new state procurement transactions.

PrivatBank, which was nationalized late in 2016, is the country's largest bank. Its assets as of the end of the first quarter of 2017 were estimated at UAH 237.25 billion.

IMPORTANT

Agrarian Policy Minister of Ukraine Kutoviy resigns

Rada approves Ukrainian language TV quotas

Enterprises in occupied areas of Donbas in 2016 pay UAH 6.3 bln in taxes and single social contribution to Ukraine's budget

Ukrzaliznytsia under NSDC decision bans cargo traffic, transit via Ukraine in wagons owned by Russian companies

First aircraft engine assembled in China using Motor Sich technology could be shown by late 2017 -

LATEST

China vets Ukrainian frozen beef exports

Ukrzaliznytsia announces launch of Lviv-Krakow train from August 1

Consumer sentiment in Ukraine slightly deteriorates in April

Ukraine, Philippines negotiating expansion of military and technical cooperation

SCM confirms readiness to defend its property rights to Ukrtelecom, 3Mob in court

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Спорт питание на price.ua
ADVERTISING