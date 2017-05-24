Economy

10:52 24.05.2017

China vets Ukrainian frozen beef exports

China has vetted Ukrainian frozen beef exports, Ukraine's State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection reported on May 22.

The Ukrainian agency and the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of the People's Republic of China (AQSIQ) signed a protocol of inspection, quarantine, veterinary and sanitary requirements for the export of frozen beef from Ukraine to China.

The Ukrainian regulator says that Ukrainian frozen beef was granted access to the Chinese market after a mission of the Chinese competent authority that assessed Ukrainian food safety control of beef production. The mission visited Ukraine late in April.

In addition, the State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service and AQSIQ representatives are now engaged in approval of phytosanitary and inspection requirements for the export of some Ukrainian agrarian products to China. In particular, these are sunflower meal, beet pulp, dairy foods, poultry meat, eggs, honey, and others.

IMPORTANT

Agrarian Policy Minister of Ukraine Kutoviy resigns

Rada approves Ukrainian language TV quotas

Enterprises in occupied areas of Donbas in 2016 pay UAH 6.3 bln in taxes and single social contribution to Ukraine's budget

Ukrzaliznytsia under NSDC decision bans cargo traffic, transit via Ukraine in wagons owned by Russian companies

First aircraft engine assembled in China using Motor Sich technology could be shown by late 2017 -

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia announces launch of Lviv-Krakow train from August 1

Consumer sentiment in Ukraine slightly deteriorates in April

Ukraine, Philippines negotiating expansion of military and technical cooperation

SCM confirms readiness to defend its property rights to Ukrtelecom, 3Mob in court

Seven Cypriot investment companies consider applying special confiscation to their property illegal

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
телефонные чехлы
ADVERTISING