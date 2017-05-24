China vets Ukrainian frozen beef exports

China has vetted Ukrainian frozen beef exports, Ukraine's State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection reported on May 22.

The Ukrainian agency and the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of the People's Republic of China (AQSIQ) signed a protocol of inspection, quarantine, veterinary and sanitary requirements for the export of frozen beef from Ukraine to China.

The Ukrainian regulator says that Ukrainian frozen beef was granted access to the Chinese market after a mission of the Chinese competent authority that assessed Ukrainian food safety control of beef production. The mission visited Ukraine late in April.

In addition, the State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service and AQSIQ representatives are now engaged in approval of phytosanitary and inspection requirements for the export of some Ukrainian agrarian products to China. In particular, these are sunflower meal, beet pulp, dairy foods, poultry meat, eggs, honey, and others.