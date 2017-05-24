Economy

10:26 24.05.2017

Ukrzaliznytsia announces launch of Lviv-Krakow train from August 1

PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia plans to launch a train to connect Ukraine's Lviv and Poland's Krakow on August 1, the company's press service reported with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia CEO Wojciech Balczun.

"We're working on the introduction of a railway service with Krakow. We may do as proposed by the Polish counterparts and use the SUW 2000 variable gauge system. We're now mulling over the options," he said.

Ukraine now is busy with improving railway connections with the neighboring countries.

Balczun says that the EU visa-free travel for Ukrainians opens new prospects before Ukrzaliznytsia and the company plans to actively develop the market of international transportation by rail.

"After Krakow, we're planning to link Chernivtsi and [cities in] Romania with a train in addition to other projects," he said.

