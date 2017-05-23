Economy

19:16 23.05.2017

Agrarian Policy Minister of Ukraine Kutoviy resigns

Agrarian Policy and Food Minister of Ukraine Taras Kutoviy has said that he is resigning from his ministerial position and asked lawmakers to support his decision.

"A minister's choice to resign is an absolutely natural process for any European country and a usual international practice. I am leaving with gratitude for the trust bestowed upon me by all agrarians, people's deputies from the coalition and the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, members of the agrarian committee, President Petro Poroshenko, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, the UDAR group and personally [Kyiv Mayor] Vitali Klitschko," Kutoviy wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday evening.

