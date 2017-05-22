Savings on Crown Agents purchases for 2016 budget funds could reach UAH 86 mln

Savings on the purchase of medicines and medical products for the funds of the 2016 national budget, carried out by the British purchasing agency Crown Agents, could reach UAH 86 million.

According to the agency, at present the process of medicine procurement for the funds of 2016 is passing to the phase of active supplies, which will continue by the end of this year.

Crown Agents has already signed a number of purchase contracts. In particular, according to the program of stenting coronary vases, potential savings could amount to more than UAH 70 million, under the reproductive health program, centralized purchases of medicines for the treatment of respiratory disorders of newborns some UAH 700,000, under the program of procurement of medicines and goods for children's dialysis about UAH 15 million.

Crown Agents said that, according to the contract with the Health Ministry of Ukraine signed for one year, the agency signs separate contracts with manufacturers or distributors that have won tenders for purchase of specific positions within 12 programs.

Crown Agents prior to signing all contracts with the winners approves the schedule of supplies from the Ministry of Health. At the same time, at the request of the agency, some deliveries are divided into two or three lots.