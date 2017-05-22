First aircraft engine assembled in China using Motor Sich technology could be shown by late 2017

The first aircraft engine assembled in China under Ukrainian technologies within the framework of strategic partnership between PJSC Motor Sich (Zaporizhia) and China's Beijing Skyrizon Aviation Industry Investment Co. Ltd. could be demonstrated by late 2017, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv has said.

During a briefing held in Kyiv and dedicated to the results of a recent visit of the Ukrainian delegation to China to participate in a high-level dialogue within the framework of the "One Belt. One Road" forum, the deputy premier highlighted the agreements achieved on Ukrainian-Chinese cooperation in the aircraft engine industry, saying the creation of aircraft engines production in Chongqing under Ukrainian technologies is "one of the priorities of the government."

"Skyrizon and Motor Sich will create a joint venture for production of aircraft engines using Ukrainian technologies in China's Chongqing. We want in 2017 to show the first engine that will be assembled at this plant," Kubiv said.

He also welcomed the plans of the Chinese side envisaged by the cooperation program to invest $250 million in the modernization of Motor Sich, noting that the implementation of the program of Ukrainian-Chinese strategic cooperation in the field of aircraft engine building will strengthen the positions and influence of the Ukrainian aviation industry in the world market.