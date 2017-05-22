Economy

18:00 22.05.2017

First aircraft engine assembled in China using Motor Sich technology could be shown by late 2017 -

The first aircraft engine assembled in China under Ukrainian technologies within the framework of strategic partnership between PJSC Motor Sich (Zaporizhia) and China's Beijing Skyrizon Aviation Industry Investment Co. Ltd. could be demonstrated by late 2017, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv has said.

During a briefing held in Kyiv and dedicated to the results of a recent visit of the Ukrainian delegation to China to participate in a high-level dialogue within the framework of the "One Belt. One Road" forum, the deputy premier highlighted the agreements achieved on Ukrainian-Chinese cooperation in the aircraft engine industry, saying the creation of aircraft engines production in Chongqing under Ukrainian technologies is "one of the priorities of the government."

"Skyrizon and Motor Sich will create a joint venture for production of aircraft engines using Ukrainian technologies in China's Chongqing. We want in 2017 to show the first engine that will be assembled at this plant," Kubiv said.

He also welcomed the plans of the Chinese side envisaged by the cooperation program to invest $250 million in the modernization of Motor Sich, noting that the implementation of the program of Ukrainian-Chinese strategic cooperation in the field of aircraft engine building will strengthen the positions and influence of the Ukrainian aviation industry in the world market.

IMPORTANT

Kolomoisky not to participate in Ukrnafta supervisory board

Russia files consolidated lawsuit against Ukraine in WTO due to restrictions, bans imposed on country

Kyiv city signs memo on building fourth subway line with Chinese consortium

Ukraine imposes antidumping duties on urea, UAN from Russia

Strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia's development until 2021 foresees UAH 130-150 bln investment in modernization

LATEST

France will contribute to Ukraine's getting EU funds for project to change rail track width

Ukraine capable of over 10% of annual growth, may achieve $750 bln GDP by 2030

Ukraine's deputy PM blames Russia for crisis in BSEC

Higher specialized court halts execution of ruling on recovery of Odesa port-side plant's debt in favor of Ostchem

Nova Poshta, Nibulon, Astarta, Agromars, UkrSibbank, De Novo, another 40 companies sign declaration of integrity

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
спортивные штаны на price.ua
ADVERTISING