Economy

16:11 19.05.2017

Ukraine, Macedonia to revise provisions of FTA agreement

Ukraine and Macedonia plan to update the provisions of the Free Trade Area (FTA) agreement in 2017 with the application of the rules of origin of goods stipulated by the Pan-Euro-Med Convention (pan-Euro-Mediterranean), the Ukrainian Ministry of Economic Development and Trade said after Ukrainian-Macedonian talks held in Kyiv on May 18.

"This will allow us to apply the triangle of cumulation (Ukraine-Macedonia-EU) with the application of the appropriate preferences in future. Macedonia supported such an initiative," the ministry said in a press release.

According to him, the negotiations were held by the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Ukraine's Trade Representative Natalia Mykolska and Minister for Foreign Investments of Macedonia Bill Pavleski.

The Ukrainian ministry noted on May 16, 2017 the EU invited Ukraine to join the Regional Convention on the pan-Euro-Mediterranean Preferential Rules of Origin (the Pan-Euro-Med Convention), and the completion of this process is expected before the end of this year.

According to the State Statistics Service, Ukraine in 2016 doubled exports to Macedonia, to $25.91 million, while imports from Macedonia declined by 3.7%, to $11.71 million.

IMPORTANT

Kyiv city signs memo on building fourth subway line with Chinese consortium

Ukraine imposes antidumping duties on urea, UAN from Russia

Strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia's development until 2021 foresees UAH 130-150 bln investment in modernization

Ukrainian Sea Port Authority signs contract with CHEC for UAH 1 bln dredging works at Yuzhny port

IMF supports upgrading pensions from Oct – minister

LATEST

Ukraine sows 6.8 mln ha with spring crops, 5.1 mln ha with sunflower

Cypriot Sanatra Holdings Ltd. intends to buy 20% in Kyiv-based DSK-4 developer

Peugeot dealer network in Ukraine opens centers in Dnipro, Odesa and Rivne

Ukraine ranks 56th in Global Innovation Index but has greater potential – Groysman

Govt approves sending data about beneficiaries of Ukrainian companies to global register

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
насосы цены
ADVERTISING