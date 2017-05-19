Peugeot dealer network in Ukraine opens centers in Dnipro, Odesa and Rivne

The new official dealer centers of Peugeot, fully compliant with the brand standards, since the beginning of this year have opened in Ukraine in Dnipro, Odesa and Rivne, the press service of Peugeot Ukraine has reported.

According to the announcement, the new auto center of Peugeot in Dnipro, AIS Autocenter Dnipro, opened in March. The center with an area of 3,200 square meters has a showroom (400 sq m), designed for 12 cars, a service center and a spares warehouse.

At the same time, the authorized service center is one of the largest in Ukraine: the area of the repair zone exceeds 1,300 square meters, and 14 posts allow serving up to 50 cars per day.

As reported, AIS Group, having become a dealer of Peugeot, invested more than EUR200,000 in the reconstruction and launch of its commercial and office complex in Dnipro to create a new Peugeot auto center on its basis.

According to a press release, in April the company opened a new Peugeot auto center in Odesa, Adis Motor, built in the new Blue Box format, offering a full service cycle (or 3S: sales, service, spare parts).

The autocenter in Rivne, which opened on May 11, is the only official dealer of Peugeot in Rivne region. It includes a showroom for up to nine cars.