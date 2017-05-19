Ukraine ranks 56th in Global Innovation Index but has greater potential – Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said that Ukraine ranks 56th in the Global Innovation Index, but has potential to climb the ratings.

"I have information that we occupy the 56th place in the Global Innovation Index today. I can say for sure that this does not correspond to our real capabilities. Changing of the system, increasing funding will take us to the big leagues," he said during the meeting with scientists on the occasion of the Day of Science in Kyiv on Friday.

The premier said that upon the condition of changing the system of scientific research on the principles of transparency, the Cabinet is ready to consider the possibility of substantially increasing government spending on science.