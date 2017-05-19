Urga airline placed to EU Air Safety List of non-European airlines not meeting standards

The European Commission has placed Ukraine's Urga Airline (Kropyvnytsky) to the EU Air Safety List of non-European airlines that do not meet international safety standards, and are therefore subject to an operating ban or operational restrictions within the European Union.

According to a press release of the European Commission, the company is placed to the list due to unaddressed safety deficiencies that were detected by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) during the assessment for a third country operator authorization.

Following the update of the list, a total of 181 airlines are banned from EU skies.

Urga Airline was founded in 1993. Since December 1994 the airline has been placed on the list of official UN carriers.