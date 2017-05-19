Ukraine imposes antidumping duties on urea, UAN from Russia
The interagency commission for international trade on May 18 decided to impose antidumping duties on imports of some nitrogen fertilizers (urea and urea-ammonium nitrate (UAN) from Russia, the Economic Development and Trade Ministry of Ukraine has reported.
"The duty of 31.84% will apply to all urea and UAN producers originated from Russia. The decision will take effect next day after its publication in the Uriadovy Kurier [government's newspaper]," the ministry said.