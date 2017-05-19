Metinvest pays $5.2 mln of interest on new notes, capitalizes $12.25 mln

Metinvest mining and metal group has paid $5.202 million of interest for the period from May 22 through May 18, 2017 on new $1.197 billion notes due on December 31, 2011, the group has reported on the website of the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE).

In addition, Metinvest capitalized $12.253 million of interest over the period, as the group did not have extra free funds exceeding $180 million. In general, the total issue grew to $1.209 billion.

As reported, Metinvest in late May 2016 and the creditors' committee agreed eurobond restructuring and PXF financing. The agreement provided for the conversion of all three issues of eurobonds into a single issue with maturity until December 31, 2021 and four syndicated credit lines for PXF financing into one credit line.

At the end of March 2017 the company made a new single issue of eurobonds worth $1.197 billion and formalized a new credit line for PXF financing for $1.109 billion.