Ukrzaliznytsia on June 12 to launch train to Chelm, denies annulment of trains to Russia from July 1

A train from Ukraine's Kovel to Poland's Chelm will make its first trip on June 12, Board Chairman of public joint-stock company Ukrzaliznytsia Wojciech Balczun said at a press conference in Kharkiv on Thursday.

He said that it is planned that the rail bus will be used on the route. If there is large demand on tickets, Ukrzaliznytsia would use another train.

Balczun recalled that this will be the second day train to Poland after the Kyiv-Lviv-Przemysl high-speed train for which the tickets are sold well.

He also said that Ukrzaliznytsia plans to develop international relations not only with Poland, but also with other European countries, especially, taking into account that the visa free regime with the EU would be approximately introduced from June 11.

"Now we are holding talks with Slovakia and Hungary, and demand on transportation to these countries would be large," he said.

The press service of Ukrzaliznytsia told Interfax-Ukraine that information of some Russian media that allegedly Ukrzaliznytsia decided to terminate passenger railway transportation with Russia from July 1, 2017 is untrue.