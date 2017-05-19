Naftogaz allows PwC, BCG to take part in tender to select advisor for unbundling project

National joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy has allowed Polish representative offices of PricewaterhouseCoopers Polska Sp. z o.o. and The Boston Consulting Group Sp. z o.o. to take part in a tender to select an advisor to manage the gas transportation unbundling project.

According to a report of Naftogaz in the ProZorro e-procurement system, Germany's Roland Berger GmbH and Britain's Ziff-Ivin Associates Ltd were not permitted to the tender, as their senior experts do not have the required experience and naming some documents confidential, while according to the Ukrainian law on public procurement they cannot be declared confidential.

The tender will be held on May 23. The expect cost of the services is UAH 24.409 million (VAT included) or around $900,000. The services are to be provided by December 31, 2017.

Naftogaz expects that after the services are provided the gas transportation function unbundling approved by government resolution No. 496 dated July 1, 2016 will be success.

Naftogaz Ukrainy unites oil and gas production assets in Ukraine, and is the country's gas transit, underground gas storage, and oil pipeline transportation monopoly.