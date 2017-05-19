Economy

09:47 19.05.2017

Naftogaz allows PwC, BCG to take part in tender to select advisor for unbundling project

National joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy has allowed Polish representative offices of PricewaterhouseCoopers Polska Sp. z o.o. and The Boston Consulting Group Sp. z o.o. to take part in a tender to select an advisor to manage the gas transportation unbundling project.

According to a report of Naftogaz in the ProZorro e-procurement system, Germany's Roland Berger GmbH and Britain's Ziff-Ivin Associates Ltd were not permitted to the tender, as their senior experts do not have the required experience and naming some documents confidential, while according to the Ukrainian law on public procurement they cannot be declared confidential.

The tender will be held on May 23. The expect cost of the services is UAH 24.409 million (VAT included) or around $900,000. The services are to be provided by December 31, 2017.

Naftogaz expects that after the services are provided the gas transportation function unbundling approved by government resolution No. 496 dated July 1, 2016 will be success.

Naftogaz Ukrainy unites oil and gas production assets in Ukraine, and is the country's gas transit, underground gas storage, and oil pipeline transportation monopoly.

IMPORTANT

Strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia's development until 2021 foresees UAH 130-150 bln investment in modernization

Ukrainian Sea Port Authority signs contract with CHEC for UAH 1 bln dredging works at Yuzhny port

IMF supports upgrading pensions from Oct – minister

Gastransit partially owned by Gazprom decides to pay UAH 209 mln of dividends after competition agency asks to arrest Gazprom's assets

PrivatBank note holders challenge bail-in for notes in London arbitration court

LATEST

Acting NBU governor Smoliy confident in receiving fifth tranche from IMF by Ukraine

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to increase wages to employees by 25-70% from May 1

Groysman expects State Financial Investigations Service to start work in early 2018

Honorary Consul of Israel hopes FTA between Ukraine and Israel will be signed by late 2017

Naftogaz repeatedly announces tender to assess appropriateness of selling Egypt assets

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/
ADVERTISING