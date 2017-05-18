ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to increase wages to employees by 25-70% from May 1

The administration of PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) will raise wages to its workers by 25-70% from May 1 of the current year, plant CEO Paramjit Kahlon has said.

According to a press release from the company, the increase in wages will concern the workers of major professions involved in production processes.

At the same time, the wages lower than UAH 5,000 will be raised by 60-70%, those of UAH 5,000 to UAH 6,000 by 40%, UAH 6,000-7,000 by 35%, UAH 7,000-8,000 by 30%, and UAH 8,000-9,000 by 25%.

There will be no increase in the wages of the administrative staff and the company management.

"We are starting the implementation of a new grade wage system that will objectively take into account the interests of all employees of PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih. We have been working hard to change the system of labor remuneration since the beginning of 2017. And I thank all our employees, trade union organizations for cooperation, help and patience. The decision to raise wages is necessary, but very difficult in the conditions in which the company is currently operating," the director general said.