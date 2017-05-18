Naftogaz repeatedly announces tender to assess appropriateness of selling Egypt assets

National joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy has repeatedly announced a tender to provide investment banking services related to Naftogaz upstream assets in Egypt and search for potential buyers.

According to a company report in the ProZorro e-procurement system, the expected cost of the purchase is UAH 38.384 million (VAT included) or around $1.45 million.

The assessment is to be completed before December 31, 2018.

The company will select the winner of the tender taking into account the price and the number of finalized M&A deals in the oil and gas sector in European countries, the Middle East and North Africa in the past five years.

As reported, early May Naftogaz annulled the similar tender as less than two bids were submitted. Only France's Lazard Frères took part in the tender.