Ukraine resumes anthracite exports licensing

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers decided to resume licensing of anthracite exports in 2017 in consultation with Ukraine's Energy and Coal Industry Ministry to overcome crisis in the energy sector linked to termination of anthracite supplies from Ukrainian government uncontrolled territories of Donbas.

"The resolution is intended to provide for a balance on the domestic market, prevent the uncontrolled exports of anthracite coal and supply anthracite to Ukrainian power generating companies to meet their demand," the Economic Development and Trade Ministry reported after the meeting.

The ministry said that consultations with the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry will be carried out without attracting exporters via exchange of information between the ministries.

"The licensing is temporarily introduced until crisis in the energy sector is overcome. Then it will be annulled," reads an explanatory note to the draft resolution.