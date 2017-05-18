Economy

13:18 18.05.2017

Government approves bill to set zero imports duty on fertilizers

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved a bill setting a zero imports duty on mineral fertilizers.

The decision was made at a government meeting in Kyiv on Thursday.

"This is the introduction of a zero rate for customs regulation of imports of mineral fertilizers of the nitrogen group to Ukraine. This would allow regulating the protection of agricultural producers from the seasonal price fluctuations and considerably cutting their cost [fertilizers] for our farmers," Agricultural Policy and Food Minister Taras Kutoviy said.

The minister said that the decision is especially important in the context of the decision to review antidumping duties on Russian mineral fertilizers under discussion.

