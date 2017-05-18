Gastransit partially owned by Gazprom decides to pay UAH 209 mln of dividends after competition agency asks to arrest Gazprom's assets

Private joint-stock company Gastransit (Kyiv) will pay UAH 209.066 million of dividends to its shareholders, the company has reported in the information disclosure system of the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market.

The decision was made by the shareholders at a general meeting on April 28.

Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee on April 11, 2017 sent an application to the State Enforcement Service of Ukraine seeking to launch the enforcement procedure to collect the fine of UAH 172 billion from Russia's Gazprom.

Antimonopoly Committee Head Yuriy Terentiev said that Gazprom is a co-founder of Gastransit that owns a building in Kyiv and other assets.

The committee asked to arrest the assets and funds of Gazprom and ban from selling them to third parties.