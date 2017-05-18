Economy

12:47 18.05.2017

Gastransit partially owned by Gazprom decides to pay UAH 209 mln of dividends after competition agency asks to arrest Gazprom's assets

Private joint-stock company Gastransit (Kyiv) will pay UAH 209.066 million of dividends to its shareholders, the company has reported in the information disclosure system of the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market.

The decision was made by the shareholders at a general meeting on April 28.

Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee on April 11, 2017 sent an application to the State Enforcement Service of Ukraine seeking to launch the enforcement procedure to collect the fine of UAH 172 billion from Russia's Gazprom.

Antimonopoly Committee Head Yuriy Terentiev said that Gazprom is a co-founder of Gastransit that owns a building in Kyiv and other assets.

The committee asked to arrest the assets and funds of Gazprom and ban from selling them to third parties.

IMPORTANT

PrivatBank note holders challenge bail-in for notes in London arbitration court

Groysman offers raising social standards from Oct 1 instead of Dec 1 due to availability of funds

EP head, representative of Maltese Presidency of EU Council sign legislation on visa-free regime for Ukrainians

IMF mission starts working in Ukraine on Tuesday

Ukrainian army positions shelled 43 times, no casualties registered over past day

LATEST

Government approves bill to set zero imports duty on fertilizers

Govt initiates introduction of single wage sum for UAH 3,700 pensions - PM

Draft pension reform foresees increase of minimum pensionable service to 25 years, ability to 'buy' lacking period – PM

Coal Energy cuts coal production by 66% in April

Some UAH 30.7 bln will be needed for updating pensions in 2018 - Groysman

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/
ADVERTISING