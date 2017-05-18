Draft pension reform foresees increase of minimum pensionable service to 25 years, ability to 'buy' lacking period – PM

The draft pension reform proposed by Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman foresees the change of the pensionable service, retaining the retirement age and a possibility of compensating the absence of the pensionable service.

"The pension age would remain at 60 for persons who have the 25 years of the pensionable service… There are people who do not have the pensionable service. This is a large problem. These people would have a possibility of retiring in the age of 63. If people have less than 15 years of the pensionable service or 15, they would become pensioners in the age of 65. The requirements to the pensionable service are only changed," the prime minister said at the presentation of the draft pension reform in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Groysman also said that the draft envisages the possibility of compensating the absence of the pensionable service.

"If you are lacking several years to reach the 25 year pensionable service and you are not 60 years old, you can compensate this via sending contributions to the Pension Fund," the prime minister said.

According to a posting on the website of the pension reform, the term that could be compensated is restricted with five years.

The sum per year is calculated by multiplying the contribution from the minimum wage by 12.