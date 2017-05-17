Groysman offers raising social standards from Oct 1 instead of Dec 1 due to availability of funds

Social standards in Ukraine could be raised from October 1, 2017, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said.

"We counted and saw we can transfer raising social standards from December 1 to October 1," he said at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

According to him, the minimum need of the Pension Fund for this year is UAH 11.2 billion for pensions and another UAH 880 million for raising social standards, i.е. a total of UAH 12 billion.

"In the four months we had already provided UAH 7.9 billion of revenues to the Pension Fund. We expect that another UAH 4 billion will come by the end of the year and will be used to pay this UAH 12 billion, i.e. we have funds as of October 1," the prime minister added.