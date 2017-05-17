Economy

16:12 17.05.2017

EP head, representative of Maltese Presidency of EU Council sign legislation on visa-free regime for Ukrainians

President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani and a representative of Malta, which currently holds rotating EU Council presidency, have signed a legislation on the introduction of a visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko also attended the signing ceremony in Strasbourg on Wednesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens will come into force 20 days after the publication of this document. According to the agency, the document will be published on Wednesday evening.

As reported, the European Parliament members voted for granting the visa-free regime by the EU to Ukrainians on April 6, 2017, while the Council of the European Union backed this decision on May 11, 2017.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

