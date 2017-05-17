Economy

15:57 17.05.2017

Deposit Guarantee Fund starts cooperation with USAID Financial Sector Transformation Project

The Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund has joined the new four-year international technical assistance project "Financial Sector Transformation," implemented by DAI Global LLC with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

According to the fund's website, on May 12 Fund Deputy Managing Director Andriy Olenchyk and Manager of the USAID Financial Sector Transformation Project Robert Bond signed a protocol on cooperation during the implementation of the project in Ukraine.

According to the head of the USAID financial sector programs, Natalia Berezhna, one of the main objectives of the new project is to increase confidence in the banking system and increase the level of using banking services, therefore it is very important that the fund join its implementation.

The USAID Financial Sector Transformation Project in Ukraine will last until December 2020. The main components of the project are increasing confidence in the banking system and the level of using banking services, transformation of the regulatory environment of the non-banking financial sector, expanding access to financial services and increasing the use of digital financial solutions, expanding access to financing for small and medium-sized businesses, support for the balance and stability of the pension system.

