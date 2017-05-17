Rail freight traffic in Ukraine 27% down in five years

Railway freight traffic in Ukraine from 2011 to 2016 decreased by 27%, Deputy Director General of state enterprise Ukrpromzovnishekspertyza Serhiy Povazhniuk has said at the conference "Innovative Technologies for Rolling Stock" organized by Interpipe and Dnipropetrovsk National University of Railway Transport which took place in Dnipro.

According to him, the volume of rail freight traffic began declining in 2012 due to the stagnation of industry. The rate of decline accelerated in 2014-2015 after the annexation of Crimea and the fighting in Donbas. In 2016 rail freight traffic decreased by 1.7% compared to 2015 and by 27% compared to 2011, to 344 million tonnes. At the same time, calculations for 2014-2016 used data without taking into account the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the ATO zone.

Transportation of fertilizers (by 47%), coal (by 45%), oil and petroleum products (by 42%), coke (by 33%), ferrous metals (by 32%) fell most of all in five years. Growth over a five-year period was recorded only in grain carriage (by 93%).

In 2016 the share of various freight (sand, gravel, etc.) amounted to 26% of the cargo transportation structure, 25% were ore raw materials, 20% coal, 9% grain and cereals, etc.