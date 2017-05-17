Economy

15:07 17.05.2017

JKX see 5% fall in average daily production in Ukraine in Jan-April

JKX Oil&Gas Plc saw a 5% fall in average daily fossil fuel production in January-April 2017 year-over-year or by 202 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), to 3,828 boepd.

The company reported on the website of the London Stock Exchange, gas production in Ukraine fell by 2.6%, to 18.7 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd), and oil and condensate output – by 12.9%, to 720 boepd.

In Russia, gas production is lower: average daily production fell by 21% or 1,330 boepd, to 4,996 boepd. Gas production fell by 21.1%, to 29.6 MMcfd and oil and condensate output – by 19.1%, to 55 boepd.

The decline in Ukraine and Russia was partially compensated thanks to new production in Hungary. Over the period average daily production in Hungary totaled 203 boepd.

As reported, in Ukraine JKX owns Poltava Petroleum Company.

The largest shareholders of JKX are Eclairs Group of Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov with 27.54% of the shares, Glenary Overseas Limited of Oleksandr Zhukov with 11.45% of the shares, and Russia's Proxima Capital Group with 19.92%.

