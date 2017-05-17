Ryanair decides to launch flights to Memmingen earlier following early start of flights to Berlin, London

The largest European low-cost airline Ryanair on May 16 announced that its flights from Lviv to Memmingen scheduled for the launch in November 2017 would be launched in September, as demand of Ukrainian consumers is large.

The company said in a press release that the fare on the route starts from EUR 19.99. The price is set for trips in September and October and it is available on the website until midnight on May 18.

Ryanair earlier announced flights starting in October 2017 on four routes from Kyiv and seven from Lviv.

Ryanair Chief Commercial Officer David O'Brien said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday that flights to Eindhoven, London, Manchester and Stockholm will be launched from Kyiv. It is planned to service 15 flights a week.

From Lviv Ryanair will fly to London, Eindhoven, Berlin, Memmingen, Krakow, Wroclaw and Budapest.