Economy

11:54 17.05.2017

NBU limiting Russian software use since 2014, to replace 1C at NBU's nongovernmental pension fund

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) at present does not use software made in the Russian Federation, the press service of the central bank has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Since 2014, the NBU has been pursuing the coherent policy of refusing to use Russian software. Now the NBU's information network uses systems and application software from leading IT companies (Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, SAP and others), Ukrainian IT specialists and programs designed in house," the press service said.

In the future, when the central bank considers proposals to use software the bank will check if the software designers and suppliers are placed to the sanctions list.

The press service also said that only the corporate nongovernmental pension fund of the NBU uses 1C software in the NBU system (its uses it only offline without upgrades from the designer).

"The corporate nongovernmental pension fund of the NBU has no relation to operations of the NBU and it is not threatening to its financial stability. Nevertheless, taking into account the imposed sanctions, soon the NBU would consider the switch to similar software of Ukrainian or international designers by the fund," the press service said.

IMPORTANT

LATEST

