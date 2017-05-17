Economy

Some 551,000 tonnes of imported coal shipped to TPPs, CHPPs in Ukraine in Jan-April

A total of 550,500 tonnes of imported steam coal was shipped to thermal power plants (TPPs) and combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) of Ukraine in January-April 2017, including 137,200 tonnes in Arpil alone and only from Russia, a source in the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry has told Interfax-Ukraine.

Over the period 72,900 tonnes of coal was shipped from South Africa, 358,800 tonnes from Russia and 118,900 tonnes from Poland.

Coal stocks at TPPs and CHPPs in Ukraine in April 2017 grew by 4.5% or 85,600 tonnes, being 2.008 million tonnes as of May 1, 2017.

As of May 1, 2017, gas coal stocks amounted to 1.7 million tonnes and anthracite stocks – 377,500 tonnes.

In April 2017, 1.587 million tonnes of coal was shipped to TPPs and CHPPs, and 1.502 million tonnes was consumed.

Fuel oil stocks at warehouses of power plants in April 2017 narrowed by 23.4%, to 60,200 tonnes.

Coal stocks at warehouses of power plants as of May 1, 2017 were 26.9% less than as of May 1, 2016, and fuel oil stocks – 47.2% less.

Natural gas consumption in April 2017 was 173.2 million cubic meters (mcm) compared to 453.6 mcm in March 2017 and 170.6 mcm in April 2016.

