Some UAH 2 bln required in 2018 to support Ukrainian movies, series

At least UAH 2 billion is required in 2018 to support production and promotion of Ukrainian movies and series, Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine Yuriy Rybachuk has said.

"The implementation of the law on support of cinematography would require large expenses of the budget. According to our estimates, at least UAH 2 billion should be foreseen for these purposes in 2018," Rybachuk said at a meeting in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He said that the new law foresees support of not only movie production by the state, but also production of series and their promotion.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Rozenko said that the law envisages the attraction of not only funds from the national budget as sources of financing, but also funds of the Ukrainian Cultural Fund, grants and donors' aid.