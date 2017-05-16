Ukrtelecom takes around one week to block sanctioned Internet resources

Ukrtelecom has started implementing Ukrainian president decree No. 133 dated May 15, 2017 and blocking access to the Internet resources outlined in the sanction list and it would take around one week to finish this work.

"Works have been started. They will be carried out in stages. According to the preliminary assessment of specialists it would last several days up to one week," the company said on Tuesday.

"The process is complicated. It requires time, taking into account the large number of resources," Ukrtelecom said.

As reported, according to the sanctions imposed, Internet providers are to ban access of users to Internet resources www.kaspersky.ru, www.drweb.ru, www.mail.ru, dozens of Yandex resources and social networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki.