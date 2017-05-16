Economy

17:50 16.05.2017

Trafigura trading company opens office in Ukraine

Trafigura trading company on Tuesday opened its office in Ukraine, the National Investment Council has written on its Facebook page.

"In Ukraine Trafigura will work on the gas market. The company has made first steps in this direction at the end of last year. The arrival of large international players is evidence of the success of the selected way to reform the gas market. Ukraine must fully implement European regulation rules to finish the reform. We hope that experience of international players would help to cope with this task," the council said.

"The company has 65 offices in 36 countries. Today Ukraine has joined them. Trafigura is the third world's largest trader after Vitol and Glencore trading with metal, gas, oil and mineral fertilizers. The company's revenue in 2016 was $98.1 million," the council said.

