Economy

17:10 16.05.2017

China's Sany interested in participating in modernization of Ukrainian coal companies

China's Sany Heavy Industry is interested in taking part in the modernization of Ukrainian coal enterprises, Ukraine's Energy and Coal Industry Ministry has reported.

"During a visit to China representatives of the ministry held talks with Sany and made an arrangement to cooperate in the modernization of the coal sector," the ministry said.

As reported, referring to the ministry, China's CNNC is ready to participate in construction of nuclear fuel production facilities in Ukraine.

