No direct evidence of ex-energy minister Boiko's involvement in drilling rig purchase scam

Investigators of Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) have not established facts proving the involvement of MP and leader of Opposition Bloc Yuriy Boiko in a scam to buy self-elevating floating drilling rigs for extraction of oil and gas on the Black Sea shelf at the high price. The lawmaker was not notified of being suspected of the fraud.

"Investigators have not established facts that Boiko signed documents (orders, letters, protocols and other documents) related to procurement of self-elevating floating drilling rigs. Witnesses did not say that he personally was involved in the rig procurement scam. Investigators have not received direct evidence of it and the draft notification was not drawn up," Head of the special investigation department of PGO Serhiy Horbatiuk said in a reporting notice in response to the request of Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko published on Tuesday.

As reported, in 2011-2012 the opposition accused former energy and coal industry minister Yuriy Boiko of corruption when the rigs were bought.

In May 2011 mass media reported that Chornomornaftogaz via an intermediary bought the Petro Hodovanets drilling rig for $400 million, while the producer from Singapore sold it at the price of around $250 million.