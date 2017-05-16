Ukraine's enforcement service launches enforcement proceedings to collect antitrust agency's fine from Gazprom

Ukraine's State Enforcement Service has launched enforcement proceedings to collect a fine of UAH 172 billion imposed by Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee on Russia's Gazprom and arrest the company's property on the territory of Ukraine, a representative of the committee Mykhailo Novitsky told reporters in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"The committee has received the orders to launch [enforcement] proceedings and arrest property. Of course, there would not be property for such a large sum. The top managers of the committee are mulling option to collect the funds in another way," he said.

As reported, Ukraine's higher business court revoked Gazprom's counterclaim on May 16.