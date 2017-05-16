Economy

13:10 16.05.2017

Supreme Economic Court of Ukraine dismisses Gazprom appeal on collecting UAH 172 bln fine

The Supreme Economic Court of Ukraine has dismissed an appeal by Gazprom on collecting a UAH 172 billion fine from the company for misusing its official position.

"The court established that the ruling of Kyiv Economic Court dated December 5, 2016 and the ruling of Kyiv Appellate Economic Court dated February 22, 2017 will remain unchanged and Gazprom's appeal will not be considered," Presiding Judge Valentyn Paliy said.

