Economy

12:43 16.05.2017

Groysman calls on Israeli businessmen to invest in Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has urged Israeli businessmen to invest in the Ukrainian economy.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Groysman held a meeting with representatives of Israeli business during his official visit to Israel.

"We are very interested in investing in Ukraine. But I also do not need investments that will not be successful. We need successful investments," the prime minister said.

According to Groysman, Ukraine is working to improve the business environment and stimulate the inflow of investments: the UkraineInvest office to attract and support investments, the National Committee for Industrial Development and the Office for Exports Promotion have been created.

"Business representatives noted that during the past year they felt that the situation in Ukraine began changing for the better," the report says.

The premier said the government of Ukraine and he personally are ready to do everything to make investments in the country successful.

Interfax-Ukraine




