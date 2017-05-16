Cabinet to hold tender, ensure 4G introduction in Ukraine in 2017

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to hold a tender and ensure introduction of 4G communications technology in Ukraine in 2017.

The relevant provisions are available in the presentation of a draft plan of measures for digital development in Ukraine in 2017, which Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman posted on his Facebook page.

The draft plan says it is planned by the end of the fourth quarter to introduce the 4G mobile communications technology in Ukraine, ensuring the holding of a tender for distribution of radio frequency resources for 4G in the bands of 188 MHz and 2,600 MHz.

It is also planned by the end of 2017 with the participation of representatives of providers to develop a plan of measures for the development and use of broadband Internet access, taking into account the overcoming of digital inequality, creation of special funds and mechanisms for overcoming it and stimulation of public-private partnership in this area.

It is proposed by the end of the third quarter to develop a plan of measures to stimulate and support the introduction of the blockchain technology in the public sector and the basic sectors of industry in Ukraine.