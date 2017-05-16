Economy

12:00 16.05.2017

Cabinet to hold tender, ensure 4G introduction in Ukraine in 2017

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to hold a tender and ensure introduction of 4G communications technology in Ukraine in 2017.

The relevant provisions are available in the presentation of a draft plan of measures for digital development in Ukraine in 2017, which Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman posted on his Facebook page.

The draft plan says it is planned by the end of the fourth quarter to introduce the 4G mobile communications technology in Ukraine, ensuring the holding of a tender for distribution of radio frequency resources for 4G in the bands of 188 MHz and 2,600 MHz.

It is also planned by the end of 2017 with the participation of representatives of providers to develop a plan of measures for the development and use of broadband Internet access, taking into account the overcoming of digital inequality, creation of special funds and mechanisms for overcoming it and stimulation of public-private partnership in this area.

It is proposed by the end of the third quarter to develop a plan of measures to stimulate and support the introduction of the blockchain technology in the public sector and the basic sectors of industry in Ukraine.

IMPORTANT

China's Xinwei to install 2,300 base stations for high-speed Internet in Ukraine by 2018

PrivatBank convokes meeting of eurobond holders on June 5

Ukraine, Israel agree to cooperate in healthcare, emergency prevention

Bankruptcy of OPP inadmissible, plant must be privatized – Poroshenko

Ukraine gets EUR10 mln to support reform of public administration

LATEST

Motor Sich, China's Skyrizon could build aircraft engine plant in China

Motor Sich honorary president Bohuslayev builds up 96.47% stake in Motor-Bank

China ready to participate in building nuclear fuel production facilities in Ukraine – Energy Ministry

Mykolaiv must keep ship building and technological potential – Taruta

National Bank of Ukraine says WannaCry virus attacks successfully repelled

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
смарт часы
ADVERTISING