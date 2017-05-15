Economy

18:43 15.05.2017

Motor Sich honorary president Bohuslayev builds up 96.47% stake in Motor-Bank

The honorary president of PJSC Motor Sich, Viacheslav Bohuslayev, who indirectly through Motor-Garant Insurance Company owned 63.764166% in PJSC Motor-Bank (all based in Zaporizhia), became the direct owner of 32.70125% of the financial institution, the bank said on its website.

As reported, the NBU in early April 2016 allowed Bohuslayev to increase his stake in the bank to 96.47%.

Motor-Bank was founded in 2007. The largest shareholders of the bank on January 1, 2017, in addition to Bohuslayev, who at that time owned 63.7641% of the financial institution, were his son Oleksandr Bohuslayev with 6.3127%, Andriy Kononenko with 7.6792% and Serhiy Lebedenko with 0.7034%.

The bank ranked 52nd among 93 banks operating in the country as of January 1, 2017 in terms of total assets (UAH 1.2 billion), according to the National Bank of Ukraine.

As reported, earlier Bohuslayev declared the reduction of his stake in Motor Sich from 15.8% to 1% in 2016.

IMPORTANT

PrivatBank convokes meeting of eurobond holders on June 5

Ukraine, Israel agree to cooperate in healthcare, emergency prevention

Bankruptcy of OPP inadmissible, plant must be privatized – Poroshenko

Ukraine gets EUR10 mln to support reform of public administration

S&P forecasts Ukrainian GDP growth in 2017 by 1.9% and in 2018 by 2.8%

LATEST

China ready to participate in building nuclear fuel production facilities in Ukraine – Energy Ministry

Mykolaiv must keep ship building and technological potential – Taruta

National Bank of Ukraine says WannaCry virus attacks successfully repelled

SBU averts actions to discredit President Poroshenko

ASF outbreaks recorded in Poltava, Cherkasy regions

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
спорт штаны на price.ua
ADVERTISING