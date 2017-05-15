Motor Sich honorary president Bohuslayev builds up 96.47% stake in Motor-Bank

The honorary president of PJSC Motor Sich, Viacheslav Bohuslayev, who indirectly through Motor-Garant Insurance Company owned 63.764166% in PJSC Motor-Bank (all based in Zaporizhia), became the direct owner of 32.70125% of the financial institution, the bank said on its website.

As reported, the NBU in early April 2016 allowed Bohuslayev to increase his stake in the bank to 96.47%.

Motor-Bank was founded in 2007. The largest shareholders of the bank on January 1, 2017, in addition to Bohuslayev, who at that time owned 63.7641% of the financial institution, were his son Oleksandr Bohuslayev with 6.3127%, Andriy Kononenko with 7.6792% and Serhiy Lebedenko with 0.7034%.

The bank ranked 52nd among 93 banks operating in the country as of January 1, 2017 in terms of total assets (UAH 1.2 billion), according to the National Bank of Ukraine.

As reported, earlier Bohuslayev declared the reduction of his stake in Motor Sich from 15.8% to 1% in 2016.