Economy

17:21 15.05.2017

PrivatBank convokes meeting of eurobond holders on June 5

State-controlled PrivatBank (Kyiv) is calling a meeting of holders of eurobonds worth $175 million with maturity on February 28, 2018 and $200 million with maturity on January 23, 2018 for June 5, UK SPV Credit Finance plc (UK), the issuer of the securities, reported on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The agenda of the meeting includes the issue of withdrawing the powers of the trustee, namely Deutsche Trustee Company Limited, appointing Madison Pacific Trust Limited a new trustee, and other procedural matters.

As reported, under the nationalization of PrivatBank its obligations to the specially created British company (SPV), the issuer of Eurobonds, were subject to a bail-in procedure and were exchanged for the additionally issued shares of the bank.

Then the Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund, which introduced temporary administration in the financial institution, sold all its shares to the state for UAH 1. The matter concerns three issues of eurobonds: those worth $175 million at a rate of 10.875% repayable on February 28, 2018, $200 million at a 10.25% repayable on January 23, 2018, of which $40 million was repaid in August 2016, and $220 million at a rate of 11% with maturity in 2021.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine, Israel agree to cooperate in healthcare, emergency prevention

Bankruptcy of OPP inadmissible, plant must be privatized – Poroshenko

Ukraine gets EUR10 mln to support reform of public administration

S&P forecasts Ukrainian GDP growth in 2017 by 1.9% and in 2018 by 2.8%

Forty-five percent of internally displaced persons in Ukraine can only afford food - int'l experts

LATEST

Mykolaiv must keep ship building and technological potential – Taruta

National Bank of Ukraine says WannaCry virus attacks successfully repelled

SBU averts actions to discredit President Poroshenko

ASF outbreaks recorded in Poltava, Cherkasy regions

Ukraine sees 2.1% rise in electricity generation in Jan-April

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Price.ua
ADVERTISING