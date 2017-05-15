National Bank of Ukraine says WannaCry virus attacks successfully repelled

All the attempted cyber-attacks on the National Bank of Ukraine's (NBU) IT systems have been effectively neutralized by professionals working in the NBU cyber incidents response team, the NBU press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The National Bank of Ukraine always pays special attention to safeguarding the banking infrastructure against fraud in cyberspace. It adheres to high standards in information protection and cyber security," the NBU said.

"For the purposes of counteracting cyber-attacks, the National Bank of Ukraine cooperates with the CERT-UA State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine and the relevant divisions of the Security Service of Ukraine. The National Bank of Ukraine constantly develops and upgrades recommendations on cyber protection in the Ukrainian banking system and systematically updates banks on this," the NBU press service said.