Ukraine, Israel agree to cooperate in healthcare, emergency prevention

Ukraine and Israel have agreed to cooperate in healthcare, exchange of customs statistics and prevention of emergencies.

The press service of Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has reported that the bilateral documents were signed during an official visit of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman to Israel.

The sides signed a joint declaration of intent between the governments of the two countries to cooperate in emergencies prevention and liquidation of their aftermath. The document is to be a first step on the way of signing a full-featured agreement in the sphere. This would help to quickly provide mutual assistance, exchange information and modern technologies aiming at preventing emergencies. If emergencies appear, it would help to quickly and effectively solve the issues of liquidating their aftermath at the interstate level.

A cooperation plan in the healthcare sector was signed by the profile ministries for the period of 2017-2021.

The administrative order was signed by Ukraine's State Fiscal Service and the Customs Administration of the Tax Authority of Israel on mutual assistance in customs issues and exchange of statistics on bilateral trade that would allow the quick exchange of customs statistics data and analyzing trade turnover between the two countries.

The sides also signed the implementation protocol A to the agreement on temporarily employment of Ukrainian employees in some sectors on the Israeli labor market. The protocol determines the mechanism and specifies the conditions for temporary employment of Ukrainian employees in the construction sector in Israel.