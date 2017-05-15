Economy

13:38 15.05.2017

Ukraine sees 2.1% rise in electricity generation in Jan-April

Electricity generation in Ukraine's integrated power grids in January-April 2017 grew by 2.1%, or 1.126 billion kWh, year-over-year, to 55.25 billion kWh, the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry has told Interfax-Ukraine.

Nuclear power plants NPPs) increased electricity output by 8.1%, to 31.456 billion kWh. In particular, power production at Zaporizhia NPP amounted to 11.965 billion kWh (a 5.3% rise year-over-year), Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP generated 6.158 billion kWh (an 18.1% rise), Rivne NPP 5.765 billion kWh (a 15.8% decline), Khmelnytsky NPP 7.568 billion kWh (a 33.4% rise).

Thermal power plants (TPP) and combined heat and power plants (CHPP) decreased production by 10.1%, to 18.548 billion kWh. In particular, TPP generating companies decreased production by 9.8%, to 13.815 billion kWh, CHPPs saw an 11% decrease in output, to 4.732 billion kWh.

Hydroelectric power plants in January-April 2017 increased production by 25.5%, to 4.2 billion kWh, municipal CHPPs decreased it by 7.3%, to 477.3million kWh.

Electricity production by non-conventional sources (wind farms, solar stations, biomass) increased by 6.4%, to 569.5 million kWh.

The share of NPPs in electricity generation was 56.9% (53.8% in January-April 2016), TPPs and CHPPs 33.6% (38.1%), hydroelectric power plants 7.6% (6.2%), municipal CHPPs and block stations 0.9% (1%), and alternative sources 1% (1%).

In April, electricity generation grew by 4.3%, to 12.34 billion kWh.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine, Israel agree to cooperate in healthcare, emergency prevention

Bankruptcy of OPP inadmissible, plant must be privatized – Poroshenko

Ukraine gets EUR10 mln to support reform of public administration

S&P forecasts Ukrainian GDP growth in 2017 by 1.9% and in 2018 by 2.8%

Forty-five percent of internally displaced persons in Ukraine can only afford food - int'l experts

LATEST

SBU averts actions to discredit President Poroshenko

ASF outbreaks recorded in Poltava, Cherkasy regions

Ukraine to raise $300 mln loan from China Eximbank via CRBC to build bridge in Kremenchuk

Ukrainian Sea Port Authority to sign contract with China CHEC for dredging works at Yuzhny port

Amendments to bill on cybersecurity could 'kill' ProZorro

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua
ADVERTISING