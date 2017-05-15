Ukraine sees 2.1% rise in electricity generation in Jan-April

Electricity generation in Ukraine's integrated power grids in January-April 2017 grew by 2.1%, or 1.126 billion kWh, year-over-year, to 55.25 billion kWh, the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry has told Interfax-Ukraine.

Nuclear power plants NPPs) increased electricity output by 8.1%, to 31.456 billion kWh. In particular, power production at Zaporizhia NPP amounted to 11.965 billion kWh (a 5.3% rise year-over-year), Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP generated 6.158 billion kWh (an 18.1% rise), Rivne NPP 5.765 billion kWh (a 15.8% decline), Khmelnytsky NPP 7.568 billion kWh (a 33.4% rise).

Thermal power plants (TPP) and combined heat and power plants (CHPP) decreased production by 10.1%, to 18.548 billion kWh. In particular, TPP generating companies decreased production by 9.8%, to 13.815 billion kWh, CHPPs saw an 11% decrease in output, to 4.732 billion kWh.

Hydroelectric power plants in January-April 2017 increased production by 25.5%, to 4.2 billion kWh, municipal CHPPs decreased it by 7.3%, to 477.3million kWh.

Electricity production by non-conventional sources (wind farms, solar stations, biomass) increased by 6.4%, to 569.5 million kWh.

The share of NPPs in electricity generation was 56.9% (53.8% in January-April 2016), TPPs and CHPPs 33.6% (38.1%), hydroelectric power plants 7.6% (6.2%), municipal CHPPs and block stations 0.9% (1%), and alternative sources 1% (1%).

In April, electricity generation grew by 4.3%, to 12.34 billion kWh.