Ukrainian Sea Port Authority to sign contract with China CHEC for dredging works at Yuzhny port

The Ukrainian Sea Port Authority intends to sign a second contract with China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. (CHEC) as the winter of a tender to implement the project entitled the project "The reconstruction of the maritime approach channel and inland water approaches to the deep-sea quays of Yuzhny seaport (construction and assembly work)," the press service of the authority reported last week.

"Today we are at the final stage of one of the large scale port tenders. We have passed a hard, but absolutely transparent way. Finally we have the best price and quality offers for two projects. As for the documents, the two projects fully meet legislation, and soon we will sign the signing of the contracts with the winner of the tender in public," Authority Head Raivis Veckagans said.

On April 28, 2017, the authority said that it is ready to sign a contract with China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. to implement dredging works near three berths – Nos. 23, 24 and 25 of Yuzhny seaport.

As reported, Novadeal, the subsidiary of DEME Group (Belgium), was the winter of the tender offering UAH 586 million for the service with the expected price of UAH 839.606 million.

According to the results of the auction, the initial price of the company's offer was not minimal and stood at UAH 818.05 million, while its nearest competitor, China Harbor Engineering Company Ltd, offered services for UAH 747.25 million.

In the first round the Chinese company kept the price, while Novadeal Ltd reduced it to UAH 710.5 million. In the second round Novadeal Ltd set the price at UAH 671.5 million, and China Harbor Engineering Company at UAH 671.685 million. The Chinese company completed the third round with a price of UAH 586.045 million, and Novadeal Ltd with UAH 586 million. However, Novadeal dialed to confirm the price in the tender and CHEC was announced the winner of the tender.