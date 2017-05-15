Economy

11:40 15.05.2017

Amendments to bill on cybersecurity could 'kill' ProZorro

Amendments to the bill on the framework cybersecurity policy of Ukraine appeared in the document approved for second reading in parliament could "kill" the ProZorro e-procurement system, First Deputy Economic Development and Trade Minister Maksym Nefyodov has said.

"In February MP from Vidrodzhennia Viktor Bondar tried to kill the ProZorro e-procurement system via amendments to the bill on trust services. He has failed. Today we have found the same amendments (50, 51, 69, 81, 82, 92 and 143) in the bill on cybersecurity approved for second reading," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Nefyodov said that these amendments create legal collision – an alternative definition of the ProZorro e-procurement platform. The notion "crucial infrastructure" would also apply to e-platforms and other procurement infrastructure. This means that would be handed to control of law enforcement agencies.

"According to the amendments, the e-platform decides itself if it is required to secure the tender, including insurance of the tender. The prices of the service, including insurance, are set by the e-platforms themselves, while they now they are regulated by the Cabinet of Ministers," he said.

