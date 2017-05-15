Economy

11:01 15.05.2017

Geology agency urges Ukrnafta to pay debt of UAH 12.5 bln to budget

Ukraine's State Service for Geology and Deposits has urged public joint-stock company Ukrnafta to pay a debt of UAH 12.5 billion for deposit use to the national budget.

"As of April 1, 2017 the company has a debt for almost all permits under which the company is extracting fossil fuel… Despite the fact that Ukrnafta is a large deposit user, the obligation to pay royalties is mandatory, not selective," the authority said.

As reported, in early April Ukrnafta suspended extraction at Zavodivske field (Lviv region), as the State Service for Geology and Deposits decided not to extend the license for this field.

In 2017, nine licenses of Ukrnafta would expire. The company produces around 20% of oil a year using these licenses.

The authority refuses to extend the license, as the company has a tax debt.

Ukrnafta believes that the authority ignores a court ruling, according to which the tax debt is not a legal ground for refusal to issue or extend licenses. The company believes that this is unlawful, and Ukrnafta filed a lawsuit to court.

IMPORTANT

Bankruptcy of OPP inadmissible, plant must be privatized – Poroshenko

Ukraine gets EUR10 mln to support reform of public administration

S&P forecasts Ukrainian GDP growth in 2017 by 1.9% and in 2018 by 2.8%

Forty-five percent of internally displaced persons in Ukraine can only afford food - int'l experts

Gontareva accuses PrivatBank of attempt to play into Kolomoisky's hands

LATEST

Ukrainian Sea Port Authority to sign contract with China CHEC for dredging works at Yuzhne port

Amendments to bill on cybersecurity could 'kill' ProZorro

Gontareva denies political pressure when Diamantbank removed from market

S&P estimates Ukrainian debt repayments in 2017-2020 at over $20 bln

Kyivstar, Vodafone-Ukraine, Volia, Poroshenko's office not hit by WannaCry ransomware

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
интернет магазины кулеров для воды на price.ua
ADVERTISING