Economy

14:13 13.05.2017

Finance Ministry gets VAT refund applications for almost UAH 10 bln since April 1

Ukraine's Finance Ministry has received applications for value-added tax (VAT) refunds worth UAH 9.96 billion since the beginning of April, the ministry said on its website.

"The sum of VAT refunds from the budget in keeping with applications submitted after April 1, which could be handled in automatic regime in May, is UAH 9.706 billion (2,869 taxpayers) for May and UAH 254.32 million (81 taxpayers) for June," the ministry said.

The ministry says that since the launch of the electronic register of VAT reimbursement early in April 2017, over UAH 11 billion has already been refunded in keeping with applications submitted in April and unprocessed applications submitted before April 1, 2017.

As was reported, the ministry early in April launched the e-register of VAT refunds. Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk claims that the non-transparent way of handling VAT refunds to businesses was the cause of 50-60% of all corrupt schemes at the State Fiscal Service (SFS), as nobody had access to information to control that process except for "the limited circle of officials" from the SFS.

IMPORTANT

S&P forecasts Ukrainian GDP growth in 2017 by 1.9% and in 2018 by 2.8%

Forty-five percent of internally displaced persons in Ukraine can only afford food - int'l experts

Gontareva accuses PrivatBank of attempt to play into Kolomoisky's hands

Appeal court upholds decision to resume consideration of Yuzgaz's application for Yuzivska field by government

IFIs retain high level of confidence in Ukraine

LATEST

Shebelynka gas refinery cuts output by 5.6% in four months of 2017

Cargill withdraws from among UkrLandFarming's shareholders

Ukraine, Israel agree on flight rate increasing between countries

Government launches pilot small privatization project via ProZorro.Sales

Peak transit volumes for Gazprom require booking over 100 bcm of Ukraine's GTS capacity a year

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua/catalog289.html
ADVERTISING