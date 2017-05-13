Finance Ministry gets VAT refund applications for almost UAH 10 bln since April 1

Ukraine's Finance Ministry has received applications for value-added tax (VAT) refunds worth UAH 9.96 billion since the beginning of April, the ministry said on its website.

"The sum of VAT refunds from the budget in keeping with applications submitted after April 1, which could be handled in automatic regime in May, is UAH 9.706 billion (2,869 taxpayers) for May and UAH 254.32 million (81 taxpayers) for June," the ministry said.

The ministry says that since the launch of the electronic register of VAT reimbursement early in April 2017, over UAH 11 billion has already been refunded in keeping with applications submitted in April and unprocessed applications submitted before April 1, 2017.

As was reported, the ministry early in April launched the e-register of VAT refunds. Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk claims that the non-transparent way of handling VAT refunds to businesses was the cause of 50-60% of all corrupt schemes at the State Fiscal Service (SFS), as nobody had access to information to control that process except for "the limited circle of officials" from the SFS.