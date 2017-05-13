Shebelynka gas refinery cuts output by 5.6% in four months of 2017

Shebelynka gas refinery in Kharkiv region cut processing of crude oil by 5.6%, or 8,700 tonnes, January through April 2017 year-over-year, to 147,700 tonnes.

In April 2017 alone, the refinery boosted processing by 2.3%, or 700 tonnes, from April 2016, to 31,800 tonnes, a source at the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry told Interfax-Ukraine.

January through April 2017, the refinery cut petrol production by 34.3%, or 21,800 tonnes, year-over-year, to 41,700 tonnes. Diesel fuel output fell by 28.8%, or 11,400 tonnes, to 28,200 tonnes, that of boiler oil by 48.1%, or 9,000 tonnes, to 9,700 tonnes.

Work load at the refinery in January-April 2017 was 44.3% against 46.9% in the same period of 2016.

Ukrgasvydobuvannya, which operates Shebelynka gas refinery, cut processing of crude oil by 2.5%, or 3,861 tonnes, in the first months of 2017 year-over-year, to 152,581 tonnes.

Ukrgasvydobuvannya Chief Commercial Officer Serhiy Fedorenko forecasts that his company may boost processing by 3-7% in 2017, to 530,000-550,000 tonnes.

Ukrgasvydobuvannya, which is wholly owned by NSJC Naftogaz Ukrainy, is a large gas processing company, which accounts for about 75% of total gas output in the country.

It operates Shebelynka gas refinery, Yablunivske department to process gas, Bazylivschyna condensate stabilization unit, and 18 gas filling stations in Kharkiv region. The latter sell fuel and liquefied gas of own production.

Shebelynka gas refinery started production of Euro-4 petrol and diesel fuel in 2016.