Government launches pilot small privatization project via ProZorro.Sales

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the launch of a pilot project to sell small facilities being privatized via the ProZorro.Sales platforms.

The decision was made at a government meeting on Thursday.

"Jointly with the State Property Fund and the Economic Development and Trade Ministry worked out a pilot project and proposals for the pilot project to start small privatization using the ProZorro tool and trigger the process at open electronic auctions… If it is success, we will be able to expand it to sale of most of small facilities being privatized," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Vitaliy Sayenko said.

First Deputy Economic Development and Trade Minister Maksym Nefyodov said that amendments to the internal resolutions of the State Property Fund are to be made to launch the pilot project and harmonize the fund's procedures with the ProZorro procedures.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said that the launch of the project would allow selling small state-owned enterprises in a transparent way, relaxing the process for buyers, removing corruption and red tape from the process.