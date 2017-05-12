Economy

12:23 12.05.2017

Government launches pilot small privatization project via ProZorro.Sales

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the launch of a pilot project to sell small facilities being privatized via the ProZorro.Sales platforms.

The decision was made at a government meeting on Thursday.

"Jointly with the State Property Fund and the Economic Development and Trade Ministry worked out a pilot project and proposals for the pilot project to start small privatization using the ProZorro tool and trigger the process at open electronic auctions… If it is success, we will be able to expand it to sale of most of small facilities being privatized," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Vitaliy Sayenko said.

First Deputy Economic Development and Trade Minister Maksym Nefyodov said that amendments to the internal resolutions of the State Property Fund are to be made to launch the pilot project and harmonize the fund's procedures with the ProZorro procedures.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said that the launch of the project would allow selling small state-owned enterprises in a transparent way, relaxing the process for buyers, removing corruption and red tape from the process.

IMPORTANT

Two individuals submit papers with NBU to obtain approval for purchase of large stake in Prominvestbank

Vasil Kisil & Partners law firm denies having branch representing OPP in appeal court

Ukraine working to attract low cost airlines to country – Ukrainian president

NBU head Gontareva opposes nominal GDP targeting

Government extends state of emergency in electricity market for one more month

LATEST

Peak transit volumes for Gazprom require booking over 100 bcm of Ukraine's GTS capacity a year

Ukraine's energy ministry to discuss coal supplies from U.S.

USDA forecasts grain exports from Ukraine in 2017/2018 MY at over 38 mln tonnes with yield of 61.8 mln tonnes

U.S. planning to review assistance to Ukraine for 2018

Government approves EIB $23 mln loan for Organic system

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog4500.html
ADVERTISING